OpenAI fires Altman, names Mira Murati as interim CEO

Uma Kannan By

BENGALURU : ChatGPT-creator OpenAI pushed its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman out of the firm, accusing him of not being consistently candid on his communications with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said. It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.

Besides Altman, OpenAI’s Greg Brockman was also removed from the board. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman said on X.

OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015, and Infosys was one of its first backers. In 2019, Microsoft made investment in it. Altman was in India in June and said AI chatbot has witnessed several early adopters in India.

The tech industry was surprised with the firing of Altman who is considered a tech wizard. Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari told this paper, “The tech world is increasingly grappling with the dilemma of aligning technological innovation with ethical considerations. OpenAI’s recent move signals a shift towards prioritising ethical AI development over immediate commercial benefits.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : ChatGPT-creator OpenAI pushed its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman out of the firm, accusing him of not being consistently candid on his communications with the board. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said. It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately. Besides Altman, OpenAI’s Greg Brockman was also removed from the board. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman said on X.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015, and Infosys was one of its first backers. In 2019, Microsoft made investment in it. Altman was in India in June and said AI chatbot has witnessed several early adopters in India. The tech industry was surprised with the firing of Altman who is considered a tech wizard. Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari told this paper, “The tech world is increasingly grappling with the dilemma of aligning technological innovation with ethical considerations. OpenAI’s recent move signals a shift towards prioritising ethical AI development over immediate commercial benefits.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp