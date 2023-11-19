Home The Sunday Standard

Prahlad, Rajendra Shukla ‘frontrunners’ for top job in MP, conditions apply

Published: 19th November 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda attend the Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi. (FIle Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: It’d look like a bit of political kite-flying right now, but the saffron grapevine has it that the BJP may consider Prahlad Singh Patel or Rajendra Shukla if the BJP gets more than 130-35 seats in the Madhya Pradesh elections. And if the tally remains below 120-15, incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may get yet another extension for this post.

Rajendra Shukla, a minister in the Chouhan government and a contestant from Rewa, is considered a neutral candidate having a considerable degree of support from the party’s central leadership.Party sources did not rule out the possibility of the last-minute approval for Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, Scindia too has denied it. “In politics, possibility is not overlooked,” sources said.

In Rajasthan too, the names for the CM’s post would be considered depending on the poll results. “The party is confident of winning more than half of the seats (out of 200). Former CM Vasundhara Raje and a Union minister (who is not contesting the assembly elections) are believed to be frontrunners,” said a source.

‘Avoid factionalism’

