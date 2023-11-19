Rajasthan assembly elections: Dalit atrocities rampant under Congress govt, says PM

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, branding it an anti-Dalit party, during an election rally in east Rajasthan on Saturday. In a strategic move to appeal to Dalit voters in a region with a significant number of Scheduled Caste reserved seats, Modi highlighted the BJP’s support for the backward community, citing the appointments of the first Dalit Election Commissioner and the first Dalit President.

Accusing the Gehlot government, Modi claimed, “New records of atrocities are being made against Dalits under the Congress rule. Congress is anti-Dalit by nature.” He pointed to specific instances, such as the opposition to the appointment of the country’s first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner, Hiralal Samaria, and the resistance against Ramnath Kovind’s presidency.

Underscoring the Congress’s consistent opposition to Dalit appointments, Modi emphasised the party’s alleged anti-Dalit stance. Recognising the challenges faced by the BJP in the previous election, he expressed a strong desire to win over voters.

In addition to political rhetoric, Modi pledged to expedite the completion of the ERCP project, crucial for providing drinking water to 13 cities in eastern Rajasthan. Despite the ongoing conflict between the central and state governments, Modi assured the audience that the BJP would address the delays in this vital canal project.

To garner support, the Prime Minister criticized the high VAT imposed by the Gehlot government on petrol and diesel, resulting in a 12-rupee increase per liter compared to other BJP-ruled states. Promising a review of fuel prices if the BJP returns to power, Modi declared, “Petrol is more expensive here than in other states because the Congress government is a robber.”

Mocking CM Ashok Gehlot’s magical political reputation, Modi stated that the people had decided to perform a magic trick, ensuring the disappearance of the Congress from the state after the December 3rd results.In a rally in Nagaur, Modi targeted Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, accusing him of disrespecting his deceased father. He said that the Ghehlot-Pilot rivalry has harmed Rajasthan.

‘Congress opposed appointment of Dalit CIO’

Accusing the Gehlot government, Modi claimed, “New records of atrocities are being made against Dalits under the Congress rule.” He pointed to specific instances, such as the opposition to appointment of the country’s first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, branding it an anti-Dalit party, during an election rally in east Rajasthan on Saturday. In a strategic move to appeal to Dalit voters in a region with a significant number of Scheduled Caste reserved seats, Modi highlighted the BJP’s support for the backward community, citing the appointments of the first Dalit Election Commissioner and the first Dalit President. Accusing the Gehlot government, Modi claimed, “New records of atrocities are being made against Dalits under the Congress rule. Congress is anti-Dalit by nature.” He pointed to specific instances, such as the opposition to the appointment of the country’s first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner, Hiralal Samaria, and the resistance against Ramnath Kovind’s presidency. Underscoring the Congress’s consistent opposition to Dalit appointments, Modi emphasised the party’s alleged anti-Dalit stance. Recognising the challenges faced by the BJP in the previous election, he expressed a strong desire to win over voters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In addition to political rhetoric, Modi pledged to expedite the completion of the ERCP project, crucial for providing drinking water to 13 cities in eastern Rajasthan. Despite the ongoing conflict between the central and state governments, Modi assured the audience that the BJP would address the delays in this vital canal project. To garner support, the Prime Minister criticized the high VAT imposed by the Gehlot government on petrol and diesel, resulting in a 12-rupee increase per liter compared to other BJP-ruled states. Promising a review of fuel prices if the BJP returns to power, Modi declared, “Petrol is more expensive here than in other states because the Congress government is a robber.” Mocking CM Ashok Gehlot’s magical political reputation, Modi stated that the people had decided to perform a magic trick, ensuring the disappearance of the Congress from the state after the December 3rd results.In a rally in Nagaur, Modi targeted Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, accusing him of disrespecting his deceased father. He said that the Ghehlot-Pilot rivalry has harmed Rajasthan. ‘Congress opposed appointment of Dalit CIO’ Accusing the Gehlot government, Modi claimed, “New records of atrocities are being made against Dalits under the Congress rule.” He pointed to specific instances, such as the opposition to appointment of the country’s first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp