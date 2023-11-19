Telangana: Back in Congress, 'Lady Superstar' Vijayashanthi alleges pact between BRS and BJP

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Actress-turned-politician M Vijayashanthi, who recently switched her loyalties from the BJP to the Congress, alleged that a “hidden pact” between the BRS and the saffron party was the reason behind the Union government’s inaction against the corruption of the BRS-led state government.

Indirectly referring to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Vijayashanthi alleged that “a sapling planted by KCR” pressurized the BJP high command to remove Bandi Sanjay from the post of BJP state president. She sought to know the progress of land-grabbing cases against Rajender. Vijayashanthi also said that she had cautioned the BJP against changing the party’s state president four months before the elections.

She said that the BJP has betrayed Telangana activists like her by promising to send Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to jail and not acting on it.

Addressing a press conference a day after joining the Congress fold, Vijayashanthi questioned top BJP leaders why they haven’t taken any action against KCR.

“Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda visit Telangana, they say that Kaleshwaram has become an ATM for the Kalvakuntla family and allege that there is rampant corruption in Telangana. We were under the impression that they have evidence of this corruption and would send KCR to jail,” she said.

Pointing out that the BJP has a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, she wondered why the saffron party failed to take action against the BRS government, even though it doesn’t have coalition obligations.

Uttam challenges accusations by BRS

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily against BRS leaders, Congress MP and Huzurnagar candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao have been falsely accusing him of advocating to stop the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He categorically denied and challenged the BRS leaders to prove their allegations.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said they have, in fact, demanded to issue the monetary benefits before the Telangana Assembly election notification.

