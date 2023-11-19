Telangana: KCR calls Revanth a ‘sycophant’ of Chandrababu Naidu

Express News Service By

JANGAON: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday called PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a “sycophant” of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He recalled how people called Revanth Reddy as “rifle Reddy” during the separate statehood movement. Rao even called the PCC chief a “barking dog”.

Addressing an election meeting in Cherial, Rao said that it was BRS which fought for separate Telangana and the BRS government introduced several schemes after the formation of the state.

The people were not innocent to believe in the words of those, who did not support the separate state cause, Rao said. “Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon BRS candidate) is worried about the recent visit and speech of a leader in Jangaon. Several dogs will come bark at us. We do not care. The dog which barked in Jangaon, went to Karimnagar with a rifle and threatened the separate Telangana agitators in the past. From that day onwards, the people gave him a name rifle Reddy,” Rao said.

The BRS chief further said that that leader (Revanth Reddy) should be ashamed of giving big speeches now.

“It is no respect for you to abuse those participated in Telangana statehood movement. During the separate state agitation, you are carrying the shoes of Andhra leaders and behaved like a sycophant of Chandrababu Naidu,” the BRS chief said. Rao also recalled Revanth Reddy’s earlier statement that he would perform ‘pinda pradanam to KCR’ and asked the people to decide who deserves ‘pinda pradanam’. Those who were scared of defeat would bark like this, Rao said while finding fault with the language of Revanth.

KCR, Revanth in dogfight over votes

Revanth Reddy addresses a public meeting in

Kamareddy segment on Saturday

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was spending Rs 200 crore in the elections to grab Rs 2,000 crore worth of lands in Kamareddy district, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy termed the BRS president a “street dog.”

Addressing roadshows in Bikanoor and Rajampet in the Kamareddy segment on Saturday, Revanth alleged that KCR was trying to win by spending `10,000 per vote. The TPCC chief called upon the people to defeat KCR, who, according to him, looted the state.

“Voting for KCR is like nurturing a snake by giving milk to it. KCR assured that he would work like a watchdog. But, now KCR has transformed into a street dog and KTR into a mad dog,” Revanth alleged.

At the Bhiknoor meeting, Revanth asked KCR why he had not come to Konapur in the last 40 years.

Rao did not visit Konapur, when farmers died here, the Congress state chief alleged. The CM did not even visit the village when farmers suffered losses due to hailstorms, Revanth added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JANGAON: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday called PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a “sycophant” of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He recalled how people called Revanth Reddy as “rifle Reddy” during the separate statehood movement. Rao even called the PCC chief a “barking dog”. Addressing an election meeting in Cherial, Rao said that it was BRS which fought for separate Telangana and the BRS government introduced several schemes after the formation of the state. The people were not innocent to believe in the words of those, who did not support the separate state cause, Rao said. “Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon BRS candidate) is worried about the recent visit and speech of a leader in Jangaon. Several dogs will come bark at us. We do not care. The dog which barked in Jangaon, went to Karimnagar with a rifle and threatened the separate Telangana agitators in the past. From that day onwards, the people gave him a name rifle Reddy,” Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BRS chief further said that that leader (Revanth Reddy) should be ashamed of giving big speeches now. “It is no respect for you to abuse those participated in Telangana statehood movement. During the separate state agitation, you are carrying the shoes of Andhra leaders and behaved like a sycophant of Chandrababu Naidu,” the BRS chief said. Rao also recalled Revanth Reddy’s earlier statement that he would perform ‘pinda pradanam to KCR’ and asked the people to decide who deserves ‘pinda pradanam’. Those who were scared of defeat would bark like this, Rao said while finding fault with the language of Revanth. KCR, Revanth in dogfight over votes Revanth Reddy addresses a public meeting in Kamareddy segment on SaturdayKARIMNAGAR: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was spending Rs 200 crore in the elections to grab Rs 2,000 crore worth of lands in Kamareddy district, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy termed the BRS president a “street dog.” Addressing roadshows in Bikanoor and Rajampet in the Kamareddy segment on Saturday, Revanth alleged that KCR was trying to win by spending `10,000 per vote. The TPCC chief called upon the people to defeat KCR, who, according to him, looted the state. “Voting for KCR is like nurturing a snake by giving milk to it. KCR assured that he would work like a watchdog. But, now KCR has transformed into a street dog and KTR into a mad dog,” Revanth alleged. At the Bhiknoor meeting, Revanth asked KCR why he had not come to Konapur in the last 40 years. Rao did not visit Konapur, when farmers died here, the Congress state chief alleged. The CM did not even visit the village when farmers suffered losses due to hailstorms, Revanth added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp