Telangana: Shah attacks KCR for corruption; promises CM from backward class

B Kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Accusing the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of rampant corruption, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday called upon the people to give VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) to the BRS.

Shah also promised free travel to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Rama if the BJP came to power in the State. A version of this promise also features in the party’s manifesto that he released later in the day.

On Saturday, Shah addressed public meetings at Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal titled ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’.

Accusing the BRS and Congress of being anti-Backward Class (BC), he said that the BJP has given more tickets to BCs and has also promised to make a BC the chief minister.

After the BJP government is formed Telangana will get the first backward class CM.

బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటైన తర్వాత తెలంగాణలో తొలి వెనుకబడిన తరగతికి చెందిన వ్యక్తి సీఎం అవుతారు. pic.twitter.com/vzBDMNODC6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2023

“The BJP will stand by its promises. There are 27 OBCs in the Union Cabinet. An OBC (Narendra Modi) is the prime minister,” said Shah, appealing to the people to choose between a “double-engine government” or a government that makes false promises.

Schemes = commission: Shah

Targeting the ruling party in the state, Shah said that the BRS government swindled Rs 40,000 crore from Kaleshwaram, Rs 4,000 crore from Miyapur land scam, Rs 22,000 crore from Mission Kakatiya, Rs 7,300 crore from the ORR lease, and hundreds of crores in the liquor and poultry scams. He also alleged that BRS MLAs took Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh as commission from Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries.

Vocal for local

Shah also focused on local issues, listing out the “undelivered promises” of the BRS government. He reiterated his allegations that the BRS, AIMIM and Congress were respectively 2G (KCR and KT Rama Rao), 3G (three generations of the Owaisi family) and 4G (four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family) parties in the contest.

Speaking at Gadwal, he alleged that the BRS government “forgot” its promise to give a facelift to the Jogulamba temple with Rs 100 crore and also failed to spend the Rs 70 crore allotted by the Union government. Shah also alleged that the BRS government failed to honour its promises of constructing the Gurram Gadda bridge, Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, a 300-bed hospital at Gadwal and a bridge across the Krishna River.

Asking people whether they wished to see the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya or not, Shah said that Modi would inaugurate the temple on January 22 and promised free travel to the town if the BJP was elected in the state.

Addressing another election meeting in Warangal town, he held the BRS government responsible for the suicide of youths like Pravalika and Rehmat by not properly conducting the recruitment examinations by TSPSC. He also alleged that TSPSC question papers were leaked 16 times under the watch of the BRS government.

Referring to the fate of the MGM Hospital in Warangal, Shah said that the BRS government failed to develop it. He promised that the hospital would be improved at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore if the BJP came to power in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Accusing the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of rampant corruption, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday called upon the people to give VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) to the BRS. Shah also promised free travel to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Rama if the BJP came to power in the State. A version of this promise also features in the party’s manifesto that he released later in the day. On Saturday, Shah addressed public meetings at Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal titled ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’. Accusing the BRS and Congress of being anti-Backward Class (BC), he said that the BJP has given more tickets to BCs and has also promised to make a BC the chief minister. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the BJP government is formed Telangana will get the first backward class CM. బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటైన తర్వాత తెలంగాణలో తొలి వెనుకబడిన తరగతికి చెందిన వ్యక్తి సీఎం అవుతారు. pic.twitter.com/vzBDMNODC6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2023 “The BJP will stand by its promises. There are 27 OBCs in the Union Cabinet. An OBC (Narendra Modi) is the prime minister,” said Shah, appealing to the people to choose between a “double-engine government” or a government that makes false promises. Schemes = commission: Shah Targeting the ruling party in the state, Shah said that the BRS government swindled Rs 40,000 crore from Kaleshwaram, Rs 4,000 crore from Miyapur land scam, Rs 22,000 crore from Mission Kakatiya, Rs 7,300 crore from the ORR lease, and hundreds of crores in the liquor and poultry scams. He also alleged that BRS MLAs took Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh as commission from Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. Vocal for local Shah also focused on local issues, listing out the “undelivered promises” of the BRS government. He reiterated his allegations that the BRS, AIMIM and Congress were respectively 2G (KCR and KT Rama Rao), 3G (three generations of the Owaisi family) and 4G (four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family) parties in the contest. Speaking at Gadwal, he alleged that the BRS government “forgot” its promise to give a facelift to the Jogulamba temple with Rs 100 crore and also failed to spend the Rs 70 crore allotted by the Union government. Shah also alleged that the BRS government failed to honour its promises of constructing the Gurram Gadda bridge, Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, a 300-bed hospital at Gadwal and a bridge across the Krishna River. Asking people whether they wished to see the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya or not, Shah said that Modi would inaugurate the temple on January 22 and promised free travel to the town if the BJP was elected in the state. Addressing another election meeting in Warangal town, he held the BRS government responsible for the suicide of youths like Pravalika and Rehmat by not properly conducting the recruitment examinations by TSPSC. He also alleged that TSPSC question papers were leaked 16 times under the watch of the BRS government. Referring to the fate of the MGM Hospital in Warangal, Shah said that the BRS government failed to develop it. He promised that the hospital would be improved at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore if the BJP came to power in the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp