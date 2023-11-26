BJP rakes up Rahul’s X post on Rajasthan poll day

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of violating poll guidelines with their posts on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of their social media accounts and initiate other actions against them. In their posts, both Congress leaders have urged people to vote for their party.

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying their posts violate the silence period of 48 hours in the run-up to the polls, a period during which most form of campaigning is barred. Taking to ‘X’, Rahul urged the voters of poll-bound Rajasthan by posting in Hindi: “Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinders, Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loans, Rajasthan will choose English-medium education, Rajasthan will choose OPS and Rajashthan will choose caste census. Today go out in large numbers and exercise your franchise. Elect a Congress government that is beneficial to the people and has guarantees — once again Congress.”

Priyanka Gandhi urged the people of Rajasthan to cast their ballot, saying “your every vote, for a beautiful future, for rights, for Congress’ guarantees”, listing Congress’ promises.

The BJP held the post violated the poll guidelines and lodged a complaint with the ECI demanding action against Rahul on the day the state went to the polls. The BJP in its complaint has said that Rahul Gandhi had flouted the poll guidelines pertaining to the 48-hour ‘silence limit’ by posting such messages on X.

“The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violate the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections,” said the BJP.

It said the poll panel should also direct the Chief Election Officer, Rajasthan, to file a criminal complaint and initiate criminal prosecution against them.

The poll watchdog has reiterated media platforms must ensure that the contents of their programmes during 48 hours referred to in Section 126 (RP Act) do not contain any material that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect of any party.

