It is time to have social audit of Constitution, says Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said the Constitution of the country should not be reduced merely to a legal document or the prerogative only of legal people. “It is time to have a social audit to check, to what extent it has fulfilled the promises of the people and why has not been able to,” he said.

The governor was addressing the one-day consortium on ‘Constitution Day’ at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University. The governor gave detailed accounts of the background of the conditions prevailing under which the founding fathers of our Constitution had to work very hard for this. He said we should be grateful to the Constituent Assembly headed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. “Yet we must realise that this document was not a complete document. The beauty of this document is its resilience. But we have to make use of this resilience. When we talk about the Constitution, we need to discuss it.

We need to ask questions and we need to try to seek answers,” he added. “Courts are not the only place where jurisprudence should evolve. Yes, definitely a stamp of that is coming through the court. But there has to be a participatory process because it is for people. The Constitution should not be reduced to a mere legal document,” the governor added.

“The promise made to the citizens will remain a distinct dream as still social discrimination and untouchability prevail in our society. We have to think and work on it. We can’t afford to have a country which is getting dissected; justice, liberty, and equality remain a distant dream and fraternity a receding past,” he said.

During the consortium, discussions on “Impact assessment of Indian Constitution @ 2023, “Landmark judgments of the Supreme Court and amendments - How it has shaped the Indian Constitution over time” and “Indian Constitution and Constitution of other countries” were held. Dr NS Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, and officials took part.

