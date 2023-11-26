Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala traders to host mass marriage for 81 couples of all religions in Bengaluru

MK Noushad, general secretary of AIMCC, Bengaluru, stated that the couple must be residing in or within a 150-km radius of Bengaluru as it will be easy for verification and counselling.

marriage

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

BENGALURU: All India Muslim Cultural Centre (AIMCC) and Shihab Thangal Centre For Humanity (STCH), a Kerala Muslim Traders’ philanthropic wing is set to arrange mass marriage of 81 couples from across religions in Bengaluru. Interestingly, the members say that they not only arrange weddings, but they also follow up on the newly-weds, through annual counselling with them and their immediate family, to ensure the marriage lasts long.

Ameer Ali, Secretary, AIMCC, Bengaluru Chapter, said the traders from Kerala, who have settled in Bengaluru for more than 30 years, wanted to start a philanthropic activity, and had started with blood donation camps. From the last four years, they are also arranging mass weddings through which 400 couples have entered wedlock.

“The applications are invited well in advance to conduct a background verification of the bribe and bridegroom by contacting the panchayat office, ward office and local church, temple, and masjid committees. If the couple are from poor financial background, the wedding is arranged. Applications for second marriage, or of people with criminal background, or drug addicts and alcoholics, is not entertained,” said Dr Ali.

He further added that they have a set of marriage counsellors and experts, who would monitor the couple once they are in wedlock, by regularly contacting the couple, and conducting an annual meeting at STCH office, Siddapura near Jayanagar.

“The committee takes care of things like cupboards, kitchen appliances, bed, and a eight and a half gram gold chain. The couple and their immediate family will be provided with transport charges, and food will be arranged for the mass wedding by the committee,” said Noushad.

