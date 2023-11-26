Local cuisines for NHAI events with PM presence 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with a slew of add-ons to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for its events that would have the Prime Minister in attendance. A fresh set of guidelines drafted by the highways authority recently is based on experience and “lessons learnt” during the past events.

With the new guidelines in place, dignitaries attending the foundation-laying ceremonies or inaugurations of highway development projects along with the Prime Minister can expect to satiate their taste buds with local delicacies, as the new SoP specifies addition of native cuisines to the food menu for such functions. According to the addendum, separate green rooms should be ensured near the podiums with toilets with adequate water supply, and cooling arrangements for governors, ministers, chief ministers and heads of departments.

“A standard list of essential items required for the Prime Minister in green rooms should be obtained from the SPG (special protection group) to avoid last-minute hurry,” read the supplementary SoP.

It further states that materials to felicitate the dignitaries, such as mementoes and turbans, should be procured at least one day in advance and checked for their fitting.

The NHAI had, in April, come up with some guidelines, which primarily dealt with publicity materials — banners and brochures, arrangements such as backdrop at the dais, preparations of notes for the Prime Minister’s speech, and sending information pertaining to the project to the Prime Minister’s Office. The 20-point guidelines aimed to achieve efficiency and avoid last-minute goof-ups. Provision was also made for a four-member committee of senior officials to finalise each activity related to the proposed event.

In the addendum to the SoP released recently, more measures have been described, such as the process of identification of executing officers and responsibilities; selection of venues that can accommodate 25,000 to 1 lakh people, with space for helipad in the vicinity; crowd management; live streaming of protocols, and security arrangements.

It also says that a track should be prepared in consultation with the SPG if the Prime Minister plans to visit the venue in an open vehicle.

“As per the latest trend, the Prime Minister may visit the venue in an open vehicle, moving through the crowd in front of the stage. This issue is required to be discussed with SPG in advance and adequate barricading and vehicle track (if the soil is weak) should be prepared,” the SoP states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with a slew of add-ons to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for its events that would have the Prime Minister in attendance. A fresh set of guidelines drafted by the highways authority recently is based on experience and “lessons learnt” during the past events. With the new guidelines in place, dignitaries attending the foundation-laying ceremonies or inaugurations of highway development projects along with the Prime Minister can expect to satiate their taste buds with local delicacies, as the new SoP specifies addition of native cuisines to the food menu for such functions. According to the addendum, separate green rooms should be ensured near the podiums with toilets with adequate water supply, and cooling arrangements for governors, ministers, chief ministers and heads of departments. “A standard list of essential items required for the Prime Minister in green rooms should be obtained from the SPG (special protection group) to avoid last-minute hurry,” read the supplementary SoP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It further states that materials to felicitate the dignitaries, such as mementoes and turbans, should be procured at least one day in advance and checked for their fitting. The NHAI had, in April, come up with some guidelines, which primarily dealt with publicity materials — banners and brochures, arrangements such as backdrop at the dais, preparations of notes for the Prime Minister’s speech, and sending information pertaining to the project to the Prime Minister’s Office. The 20-point guidelines aimed to achieve efficiency and avoid last-minute goof-ups. Provision was also made for a four-member committee of senior officials to finalise each activity related to the proposed event. In the addendum to the SoP released recently, more measures have been described, such as the process of identification of executing officers and responsibilities; selection of venues that can accommodate 25,000 to 1 lakh people, with space for helipad in the vicinity; crowd management; live streaming of protocols, and security arrangements. It also says that a track should be prepared in consultation with the SPG if the Prime Minister plans to visit the venue in an open vehicle. “As per the latest trend, the Prime Minister may visit the venue in an open vehicle, moving through the crowd in front of the stage. This issue is required to be discussed with SPG in advance and adequate barricading and vehicle track (if the soil is weak) should be prepared,” the SoP states. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp