Odh wins best film award at Int’l film festival

As part of the CMOT initiative, workshops and masterclass sessions were also conducted by experts.

Poster of Odh. (Photo | PIB)

BHUBANESWAR :  Odh, a short film about the receding beachlines of Goa, has been awarded with the best film award in the third edition of the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ (CMOT) initiative, held at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow is an IFFI initiative started in 2021, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The aim is to encourage and nurture young creative talents from the different paths of filmmaking. Presented by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with ShortsTV, this year witnessed 75 contestants who were divided into five teams to produce short films.

“The CMOT is the best platform for young creative minds across India who are driven into making films with good content,” said Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of I&B and Managing Director. As part of the CMOT initiative, workshops and masterclass sessions were also conducted by experts.

