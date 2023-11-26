PM’s 'security breach' on Jan 5, 2022: Punjab suspends Bathinda SP for 'dereliction of duty'

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has suspended Bathinda Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Gurwinder Singh Sangha for dereliction of duty in connection with security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022.

At the time of the incident, Sangha was posted as SP (Operation) Ferozepur.As per the order issued by the state home department on November 21, Gurbinder Singh, who is posted as Bathinda SP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, did not perform his duty properly,” Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala by road on January 5, when he had to take a U-turn after farmers protesters blocked his way. He had to return to Delhi. The security breach had caused an uproar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has suspended Bathinda Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Gurwinder Singh Sangha for dereliction of duty in connection with security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022. At the time of the incident, Sangha was posted as SP (Operation) Ferozepur.As per the order issued by the state home department on November 21, Gurbinder Singh, who is posted as Bathinda SP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. “A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, did not perform his duty properly,” Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala by road on January 5, when he had to take a U-turn after farmers protesters blocked his way. He had to return to Delhi. The security breach had caused an uproar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp