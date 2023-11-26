Home The Sunday Standard

PM’s 'security breach' on Jan 5, 2022: Punjab suspends Bathinda SP for 'dereliction of duty'

As per the order issued by the state home department on November 21, Gurbinder Singh, who is posted as Bathinda SP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Published: 26th November 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Police

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has suspended Bathinda Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Gurwinder Singh Sangha for dereliction of duty in connection with security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022.

At the time of the incident, Sangha was posted as SP (Operation) Ferozepur.As per the order issued by the state home department on November 21, Gurbinder Singh, who is posted as Bathinda SP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, did not perform his duty properly,” Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala by road on January 5, when he had to take a U-turn after farmers protesters blocked his way. He had to return to Delhi. The security breach had caused an uproar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Security breach dereliction Narendra Modi suspended

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp