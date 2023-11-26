Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot’s pat for LDF govt leaves Congress leaders in Kerala a worried lot

People told me that they had reelected the LDF government because they were happy with the works of the government during the pandemic.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership found itself in an embarrassing situation on Saturday after senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan as a role model. 

He also lauded the Left for its successive election victories. Gehlot’s pat to the LDF government came at a time when the opposition Congress in Kerala is spearheading a series of protests against the state government and its latest Nava Kerala Sadas in all 140 constituencies.

Speaking to a news channel, Gehlot exuded confidence in returning to power for a second consecutive term. “If Kerala could buck the trend and return to power for a second term, then why could not that happen here where we have worked for people? Kerala has set the trend. People told me that they had reelected the LDF government because they were happy with the works of the government during the pandemic. The Kerala Model became world famous. Rajasthan also has great welfare schemes and social security programmes,” Gehlot said.

