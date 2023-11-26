Rajasthan: Gehlot, Raje political career at stake

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Amid claims of victory by the ruling Congress and the rival BJP, people in Rajasthan turned up in large numbers to cast their votes across the state on Saturday. In the high-stakes battle between the Congress and BJP, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is seeking a second consecutive term in a state known for its revolving-door verdicts while the BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the anti-incumbency trend to return to power in the desert state.

At the end of the day, over 70 per cent, (the voting percentage was 68.24 till 5 PM) percent of voters had used their franchise to express their choices. The highest voting took place in Jaisalmer district at 76.57% while the lowest turnout was seen in Pali district at 60.71%. Till 5 pm in Rajasthan, 68.24% voting took place. (will update the figures)

The polling for 199 out of Rajasthan’s 200 seats saw brisk voting from 7 am till 6 pm in the evening. The election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat has been suspended because of the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The voting remained largely peaceful in Rajasthan except for some sporadic disputes. The polling in some areas in east Rajasthan saw attempts at booth capturing. There are also reports of firing and stone-pelting at some places in Bharatpur and Dholpur districts.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths in cities and villages. Enthusiasm was visible among the people since morning and there were long queues of voters at polling stations all through the day. Voters included a newly-wed couple that voted at Sagar Public School in Hawamahal assembly constituency of Jaipur.

In Niwai seat of Tonk, a 113-year old woman Bhuli Devi cast her vote. The bride and groom also came to vote at booths of many assembly seats including in Jaipur, Alwar, Jhalawar, Shrimadhopur. After the marriage, before taking the bride home, the groom stopped the car and voted for the first time at booth number 119 of Shrimadhopur.

With voting completed, the political future of 1,846 candidates in Rajasthan elections is now locked in EVM machines. The counting is due on December 3. The voters have not given any government a second term since 1993. After casting his vote in Jodhpur, CM Gehlot told the media that this time, the trend will change and his government will reemerge victoriousl.

“This time people are convinced that such good work has never happened before. There is no wave against the government. Instead there is an undercurrent of support which will help us form the government. The youth, women, the farmers and the students all have faith in us.”

In sharp contrast, former chief minister and national vice president of BJP, Vasundhara Raje said: “The people of Rajasthan have approved the vision, development and credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, now darkness will end in Rajasthan and lotus will bloom.” Though there is no clarity about Raje’s role even if BJP wins, among all state BJP leaders she held the maximum rallies during the Rajasthan campaign.

This election is critical for the political future of many stalwarts, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Gehlot, who has been Chief Minister three times, is contesting from Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur. He has been the MLA from this seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, who has been the Chief Minister twice, is contesting from her Jhalrapatan seat of Jhalawar.

Long queues seen

Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths in cities and villages. Enthusiasm was visible among the people since morning and there were long queues of voters at polling stations all through the day. Voters included a newly-wed couple that voted at Sagar Public School in Hawamahal assembly constituency of Jaipur. As voting is done, the future of 1,846 candidates in Rajasthan elections is now locked in EVM machines. The counting is on December 3. No government has been given a second term since 1993.

