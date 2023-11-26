Reservation to Muslims an insult to Ambedkar, says Yogi in Telangana

Express News Service By

ADILABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Alleging that the BRS stood for Brashtachar Rishwathkori Sarkar (corruption and bribery government), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Congress and BRS governments extending reservations to the Muslim community was an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing an election meeting to campaign for Sirpur BJP candidate Pallvai Harish Babu at the Kagaznagar SPM Grounds, Kumurambheem Asifabad district, he said Dr Ambedkar provided reservations to SCs and STs in the Constitution but the Congress and BRS extending such benefits to the Muslim community was nothing but an insult to his ideals and legacy.

Alleging that the Congress and the BRS are the same and have allied with the AIMIM earlier, Adityanath said grand old party MLAs joined the pink party after winning.

“The state government was not celebrating Liberation Day on September 17. After a double-engine government comes to power in the state, the BJP will celebrate Liberation Day and implement all-round development like UP,” he said.

“With the BJP at the helm, there are no communal riots and curfews anywhere,” the UP CM added. Criticising the government’s failure to organise the TSPSC examinations, Adityanath said the Narendra Modi-led Union government was providing jobs.

He credited Modi’s leadership for giving “Bharat” a distinct identity on the international and national stage. He said that anyone viewing the country in a negative light would be taught a lesson.

He pointed to the lack of success for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and mentioned that they won only one seat. It must be noted that state BJP chief Dr RS Praveen Kumar is contesting from Sirpur.

