Union minister for CBI inquiry into 'irregularities' in Bengal’s mid-day meal scheme

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday said he has recommended the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in Centrally-funded mid-day meal scheme in the state-run schools in West Bengal.

If the federal agency responds to Sarkar’s recommendation, another case will come under the scanner of the central agency at a time when a slew of alleged irregularities, right from recruitment scam to cattle smuggling, are being probed by the federal agencies. Sarkar’s announcement comes a day after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attacked the state government alleging massive irregularities in the scheme.

“Following a series of investigations by the central teams, several irregularities have been identified. So we had no other option left but to recommend a CBI probe in the matter,” said Sarkar.Central teams had visited the state-run schools in early this year and submitted a report mentioning Rs 100 core losses and lesser amount of food scheduled under the scheme.

State education minister Bratya Basu refuted all the allegations and questioned the manner in which the central teams submitted its report. “The central teams submitted its report hurriedly without the signature of the state government representatives of the team.

Welcoming Sarkar’s announcement, Adhikari said on X handle, “I am elated to know that the @CBIHeadquarters has been requested by the Education Ministry to make a detailed inquiry to ascertain misuse of PM POSHAN funds.”

