Will defeat both BRS & BJP: Rahul at Telangana poll rallies

HYDERABAD: Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got him disqualified as an MP, snatched away his official residence and filed 26 cases against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that similar treatment would not meted out to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Modi and KCR were friends.

“Prime minister ki do yaar hai, Owaisi and KCR,” Rahul said, affirming that the Congress would defeat the BRS in Telangana and “deflate the BJP” in Delhi.

“Like how we punctured the BJP in Telangana, we will deflate it in Delhi,” he said, addressing the election meetings in Bhodan, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Later in the day, Rahul interacted with unemployed youths at City Central Library and relished the ever-popular Hyderabad biryani at Bawarchi hotel.

Stating that the collapsing pillars of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by a “Dorala Sarkar” (feudal government) are on one side and the world-renowned Hyderabad city developed by “Prajala Telangana” (people’s government) on the other, Rahul appealed the people to chose between the two wisely.

He said that the “Prajala Telangana” Congress rule will start the very first day of the party coming to power.

“The six guarantees for Telangana will be given approved in the very first meeting of the Cabinet after the Congress wins the coming elections,” Rahul said.

Alleging rampant corruption in Telangana under BRS, he stated that KCR has kept all the “money-minting portfolios” within his family.

