Home The Sunday Standard

Will defeat both BRS & BJP: Rahul at Telangana poll rallies

Alleging rampant corruption in Telangana under BRS, he stated that KCR has kept all the “money-minting portfolios” within his family.

Published: 26th November 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul at Telangana poll rallies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a young woman during a public meeting at Vemulawada ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Rajanna Sircilla, on Nov. 25, 2023. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got him disqualified as an MP, snatched away his official residence and filed 26 cases against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that similar treatment would not meted out to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Modi and KCR were friends.

“Prime minister ki do yaar hai, Owaisi and KCR,” Rahul said, affirming that the Congress would defeat the BRS in Telangana and “deflate the BJP” in Delhi.

“Like how we punctured the BJP in Telangana, we will deflate it in Delhi,” he said, addressing the election meetings in Bhodan, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Later in the day, Rahul interacted with unemployed youths at City Central Library and relished the ever-popular Hyderabad biryani at Bawarchi hotel.

Stating that the collapsing pillars of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by a “Dorala Sarkar” (feudal government) are on one side and the world-renowned Hyderabad city developed by “Prajala Telangana” (people’s government) on the other, Rahul appealed the people to chose between the two wisely.

He said that the “Prajala Telangana” Congress rule will start the very first day of the party coming to power.  

“The six guarantees for Telangana will be given approved in the very first meeting of the Cabinet after the Congress wins the coming elections,” Rahul said.

Alleging rampant corruption in Telangana under BRS, he stated that KCR has kept all the “money-minting portfolios” within his family.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Telangana elections KCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp