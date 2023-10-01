35 acres of Bhalaswa wasteland to be reclaimed next yr: Kejriwal

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that around 35 acres will be reclaimed from the Bhalaswa landfill site by May next year after the civic agency clears 45 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the dumping ground.

The CM’s remark came after he inspected the landfill site during the day. Kejriwal told the media that the reclaimed land can be reused in multiple ways.

“Our target was to reduce garbage by 14 lakh tonnes by September 30. But given the speed of the work, we successfully exceeded the target and cleared 18 lakh tonnes of waste. With the same speed, we will be able to reduce 45 lakh tonnes of legacy waste by May 15 (2024),” he stated.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at Bhalaswa landfill site on

Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Kejriwal said the tender of the current agency tasked with clearing the waste will expire in May and another agency would be roped in to process the balance of waste. “The initial work for the same has been completed but the tendering process has been stalled as the process has to get through the MCD standing committee,” he added.

However, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of lying. State BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva visited another landfill site at Ghazipur. “Hardly 1,000 MT of garbage is processed here while it is added with 2,500 MT of waste every day. The CM is lying on figures. A new mountain of garbage has been formed in the past eight months since AAP came to power in MCD,” he said.

There are three landfill sites in Delhi, located at Okhla, Bhalaswa and Ghazipur. The Bhalaswa site has about 60-65 lakh tonnes of municipal waste spread over 72 acres, and besides legacy waste, 2,000 tonnes of fresh waste is getting added daily to the massive dump.



