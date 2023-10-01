Home The Sunday Standard

35 acres of Bhalaswa wasteland to be reclaimed next yr: Kejriwal

There are three landfill sites in Delhi, located at Okhla, Bhalaswa and Ghazipur.

Published: 01st October 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

An image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI)

An image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that around 35 acres will be reclaimed from the Bhalaswa landfill site by May next year after the civic agency clears 45 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the dumping ground.

The CM’s remark came after he inspected the landfill site during the day. Kejriwal told the media that the reclaimed land can be reused in multiple ways.

“Our target was to reduce garbage by 14 lakh tonnes by September 30. But given the speed of the work, we successfully exceeded the target and cleared 18 lakh tonnes of waste. With the same speed, we will be able to reduce 45 lakh tonnes of legacy waste by May 15 (2024),” he stated.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at Bhalaswa landfill site on
Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Kejriwal said the tender of the current agency tasked with clearing the waste will expire in May and another agency would be roped in to process the balance of waste. “The initial work for the same has been completed but the tendering process has been stalled as the process has to get through the MCD standing committee,” he added.

However, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of lying. State BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva visited another landfill site at Ghazipur. “Hardly 1,000 MT of garbage is processed here while it is added with 2,500 MT of waste every day. The CM is lying on figures. A new mountain of garbage has been formed in the past eight months since AAP came to power in MCD,” he said.

There are three landfill sites in Delhi, located at Okhla, Bhalaswa and Ghazipur. The Bhalaswa site has about 60-65 lakh tonnes of municipal waste spread over 72 acres, and besides legacy waste, 2,000 tonnes of fresh waste is getting added daily to the massive dump.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp