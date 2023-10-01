Accident sparks communal tension in Jaipur

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Communal tension gripped the state capital Jaipur on Saturday after an 18-year-old youth, who allegedly intervened in a road accident, was “attacked by locals” and succumbed to his injuries.

According to preliminary reports, two motorcycles collided in Subhash Chowk in Ramganj area late on Friday night. Iqbal, who was a passerby, recognised one of the youths involved in the accident, intervened and allegedly slapped one of the young men involved in the altercation.

The situation became tense when Iqbal allegedly got engaged verbally with an older bystander and local residents leading to a physical altercation. Iqbal was allegedly attacked by locals with sticks and rods and fell unconscious owing to a head injury. He was rushed to Jaipur’s SMS hospital but died during the treatment.

Tensions quickly spread throughout the Ramganj area with a crowd creating a ruckus within the hospital premises. Police arrested nine individuals and said 15 were involved in the attack. The state government has announced assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to Iqbal’s family, a contractual job for his family member and a dairy booth.

