Born before freedom, this Chhattisgarh trio will vote for first time

RAIPUR: Paradoxically, the right to vote in India isn’t a fundamental right, though democracy is recognised as a basic feature of our Constitution. Here are three elders from Chhattisgarh —all born before Indian Independence—who have never voted. Call it the will of democracy that they will vote in this assembly election for the first time.

Shersingh Hidko (93), Shyamlal (88) and Rabika Masih (84) belong to the Bhanupratapur assembly constituency in Kanker district, about 200 km south of Raipur. The trio were recently registered as voters during the special summary revision of electoral rolls. During a door-to-door survey, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Rajendra Kosma found the three had never used their voting rights.

From left: Shyamlal (88), Rabika Masih

(84) and Shersingh Hidko (93)

“We reached out to remote interior areas during summary revision and in the course of the survey were surprised to find Hidko, Shyamlal and Masih had never voted either in assembly polls or parliament elections. We are encouraging people to actively participate in the assembly elections due later this year,” said Pratik Jain, sub-divisional magistrate and electoral registration officer in Bhanupratapur.

They were initially hesitant to enroll as voters but when informed about their role as Indian citizens, they said they would vote in the upcoming polls. They have submitted their documents, including the Aadhaar card copies and photographs to the officer for inclusion of their names in the list of voters.

“Being a registered voter is exciting. I never knew the importance of citizenship,” Hidko said.

Shyamlal and Masih still do not know how the polls lead to democratic governance.

Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale said the Election Commission wants to ensure that no voter is left behind. “Efforts are also on to set up polling stations close to those habitats where villagers had to walk 10-15 km to vote. The move has motivated the locals, particularly across the Bastar region,” she said.

For the first time in Chhattisgarh, senior citizens above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (over 40%) will be allowed to vote from their homes through postal ballots, Kangale added.

