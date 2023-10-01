Home The Sunday Standard

Centre vs state: Railways refuse to provide coaches, TMC takes buses to Delhi protest

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Abhishek to turn up at the agency’s office on October 3 over alleged irregularities in recruitment in state-aided primary schools.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: After permission for a special train to transport TMC workers to Delhi was denied by the railway authorities, a convoy of 15 buses left Kolkata on Saturday carrying over 2,000 job-card holders under the Centre’s rural employment guarantee scheme to the national capital for a two-day protest to the press release of funds for West Bengal due with Centre.

The ruling TMC in Bengal has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of withholding Rs 15,000 crore of dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Gramin Awas Yojana.

According to sources, more buses are lined up to leave for Delhi. Initially, the party decided to hire a special train to transport the party workers to Bengal but the railway authorities on Friday informed that they would not be able to provide the rake because of the unavailability of coaches.   

Accusing the Centre of not providing the train, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “Nothing can stop the party from holding the protest in the national capital which is going to be successful.”

As the buses will have to cross Uttar Pradesh to reach Delhi, Abhishek said, “TMC will tolerate if party workers travelling in buses are prevented from entering Delhi by the UP administration or being attacked” and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “trying to snatch Bengal’s rights to protest.”

CM Mamata Banerjee, who was initially scheduled to attend the protest, will not participate as she has been advised 10 days of rest by doctors over an old knee injury, the party said.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Abhishek to turn up at the agency’s office on October 3 over alleged irregularities in recruitment in state-aided primary schools. Challenging the summon, Abhishek said “Stop me if you can” as he would participate in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPTMCDilli ChaloTMC protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp