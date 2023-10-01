Jude Anthany Joseph — a director in relentless pursuit of perfection

Vignesh Madhu By

In 2018, when Kerala witnessed its worst flood in nearly a century, Jude Anthany Joseph — a three-film-old director then — was one among the scores affected. His house was partly submerged and his car got swept away. Five years later, his ambitious film on the devastating floods, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, is making waves. The film speaks of not just the catastrophe but also the undying resilience of people who banded together in horrible times. Besides emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, it has become India’s official submission at the 96th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film. This is only the fourth Malayalam film to have achieved this remarkable feat. For Jude, who was upset about the film not getting a simultaneous pan-India release, this must seem like poetic justice.

Jude broke into the cinema scene in 2014 with Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, a charming coming-of-age rom-com told from a girl’s perspective. A blockbuster at the box office, it also earned critical acclaim and the Kerala State Film Award for ‘Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value’. His next two films were also about women and their complexities. Oru Muthassi Gadha (2016) was about a grouchy grandmother who sets out to fulfil her bucket list. In Sara’s (2021), Jude explored a woman’s right to abortion in a breezy entertainer.

Jude has been controversy’s child, for both good and bad reasons. The director, who dared to tell uncomfortable women-centric stories, was arrested in 2017 for abusing and threatening a woman Mayor. The same year, his cryptic and derogatory Facebook post was thought to have been aimed at actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who was being subjected to widespread abuse after pointing out the misogyny in the Mammootty-starrer Kasaba. Or how about when, days after the release of 2018 that was shattering records, Jude accused actor Antony Varghese of cheating a producer. While he retracted the statement and apologised later, the damage was done. It might have been seen as a PR nightmare to make such statements, but Jude has never been one to have a filter. While this has benefits, this creates problems too. Industry insiders believe him to be impulsive, but largely well-intentioned.

Another common sentiment, a positive trait, concerns Jude’s persistence for perfection. This was particularly on display while doing 2018, the most challenging film in his career. During the project’s initial announcement (titled 2403 ft. then), the only name in the team that people were sceptical about was the director himself, as he had so far been dabbling with only light-hearted entertainers until then. Determined to prove naysayers wrong, Jude began work on the film, but encountered numerous hurdles, the biggest of all being the pandemic.

Producer Anto Joseph even suggested dropping the project and offered to produce five other films with the dates Jude had procured from his lead actors. But Jude was relentless, even if it meant his life and career were at stake. He reworked the script multiple times before settling on the 12th draft and had discussions with around 20 cinematographers before finding someone who trusted his vision. Even after the completion of the shoot, Jude ruffled quite a few feathers in his pursuit of perfection. The repeated postponement in release annoyed many, but Jude was determined to deliver the best possible output. And when the film was released to unanimous praise, people had to admit that this was all due to Jude’s conviction.

Unsurprisingly, there are very many anecdotes about Jude’s confidence. It is said that during the interval of the first show of his debut film, Ohm Shanthi Oshanaa, Jude asked his producer to get a 100th-day poster ready. Similarly, just a day before the release of 2018, he shared a video on social media in which he is felling mangoes by throwing a wooden log at them. In Malayalam, they say, potta kannante maavileru (a blind person pelting stones at mangoes), as a reference to someone succeeding out of pure luck. With the video, Jude was making the point that his forthcoming success would have nothing to do with luck. More than anything, the success of 2018, is acknowledgment of a man who believed in himself, even when very few did.

