NGT pulls up thermal power station over fly ash pile-up in Aravalli

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to Faridabad Thermal Power Station, a unit of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, for piling up tonnes of fly ash, a toxic byproduct generated from coal combustion, in the Aravalli mountain range.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Prakash Shrivastava was dealing with a complaint filed by a local resident, stating after the closure of Power House, Bata Chowk, Faridabad, the end-product, comprising coal ash, is still lying dumped in Aravalli Hills near his residential colony.

The tribunal then formed a panel comprising the state pollution control board and DM. Later, a joint inspection report was filed before the tribunal, revealing there were two ash dykes.

The order said, “At this stage, we deem it proper to issue notice to the chief engineer and executing engineer, Faridabad Thermal Power Station, unit of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd.”

