Home The Sunday Standard

NGT pulls up thermal power station over fly ash pile-up in Aravalli

The tribunal then formed a panel comprising state pollution control board and DM.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to Faridabad Thermal Power Station, a unit of  Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, for piling up tonnes of fly ash, a toxic byproduct generated from coal combustion, in the Aravalli mountain range.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Prakash Shrivastava was dealing with a complaint filed by a local resident, stating after the closure of Power House, Bata Chowk, Faridabad, the end-product, comprising coal ash, is still lying dumped in Aravalli Hills near his residential colony.

The tribunal then formed a panel comprising the state pollution control board and DM. Later, a joint inspection report was filed before the tribunal, revealing there were two ash dykes.

The order said, “At this stage, we deem it proper to issue notice to the chief engineer and executing engineer, Faridabad Thermal Power Station, unit of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PollutionNGTFaridabad Thermal Power Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp