PM Modi likely to unveil India's 2047 vision document in December

Dipak Mondal By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a vision document for India in December this year, according to top government sources. The government’s think tank NITI Aayog is believed to be working on it, which will draw a roadmap for resolving challenges India will face in the next few decades.

“The challenges of the old century (roti, kapda aur makaan) have been resolved. The focus will be on how to address the challenges of the future. The PM’s Vision 2047 will outline strategies for the future,” said a top government official.

According to sources, old government schemes are reaching saturation. “We have taken electricity to all villages, and all houses will have tap water connections by next year. With Ayushman Bharat, a large part of the population has been covered by health insurance. Now, it is the time for India to close the door of the last century and prepare for the problems of the next century,” said the official.

The document may focus on digital infra, new ways of transportation and communication, green and renewable energy, and taking delivery of healthcare and education to a new level. One of the ideas is to provide people with access to expressways within 100 km from any part of the country.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a vision document for India in December this year, according to top government sources. The government’s think tank NITI Aayog is believed to be working on it, which will draw a roadmap for resolving challenges India will face in the next few decades. “The challenges of the old century (roti, kapda aur makaan) have been resolved. The focus will be on how to address the challenges of the future. The PM’s Vision 2047 will outline strategies for the future,” said a top government official. According to sources, old government schemes are reaching saturation. “We have taken electricity to all villages, and all houses will have tap water connections by next year. With Ayushman Bharat, a large part of the population has been covered by health insurance. Now, it is the time for India to close the door of the last century and prepare for the problems of the next century,” said the official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The document may focus on digital infra, new ways of transportation and communication, green and renewable energy, and taking delivery of healthcare and education to a new level. One of the ideas is to provide people with access to expressways within 100 km from any part of the country.