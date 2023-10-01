Home The Sunday Standard

Railway Ministry clears Vande Bharat sleeper design

It will be equipped with all the amenities and safety features to ensure passenger comfort. 

Published: 01st October 2023

Vandhe Bharat Express

FILE - This undated image of the Vande Bharat Express, is used for representational purposes only. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has finalised the design for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday.

The first set of ultra-modern sleeper cars for the Vande Bharat Express will undergo track trials by December this year. It will be equipped with all the amenities and safety features to ensure passenger comfort. 

“After months of sustained collective effort, we have finalised the design for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express. It will roll out after successful track trials, likely to take place in December this year,” Vaishnaw said. 

