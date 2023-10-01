Home The Sunday Standard

UP to have capital authority on NCR lines, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

FILE - Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is likely to get the State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA) on the lines of the National Capital Region Development Authority(NCRDA) soon.

While reviewing the work and worth of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, UP CM Yogi  Adityanath issued instructions in this regard to the authorities concerned, asking them to expedite the process of formation of SCRDA and told them to submit its action plan within three months.

The Chief Minister said that Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Barabanki should be included in SCRDA. “Also, make the capital Lucknow the headquarters of SCRDA and open regional offices in other districts for the convenience of the citizens”, he added.

The CM further instructed that the SCRDA plan should be prepared under the supervision of a senior officer. After the Jhansi Industrial Development Authority, SCRDA will be the model of planned urban development in the state.

