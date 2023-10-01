Will be back to review 'Sankalp Saptaah' work next year, says PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: In what appears to be a clear indication of his confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s potential to return to power in the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi subtly expressed his belief during a special programme called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ held at Bharat Mandap on Saturday.

“I am sure that in 2024, we will meet again in October-November to evaluate the success of the programme. I will talk to you again next year in October-November,” he said.

Modi addressed around two lakh individuals on Saturday, including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers and locals, virtually from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said the venue that hosted top world leaders and witnessed discussions on global matters a month ago is now hosting a programme to discuss issues at the grassroots level, with the participation of people from far-flung places in the country.

The ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ initiative aims to effectively implement the Aspirational Blocks Programme across the country, covering 500 aspirational blocks spanning 329 districts.

It emerged after brainstorming sessions, known as chintan shivirs, were conducted at the village and block levels nationwide to formulate effective block development strategies.

Modi listed the programme’s objective, which is to enhance the quality of life at the block level for all citizens, emphasizing on the need to move beyond sole reliance on government. He stressed the importance of societal strength and participation, highlighting the concept of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort) and Team Bharat.

The Prime Minister interacted with three block-level officials during the event and stressed optimal resource utilisation and convergence as the cornerstone of development. He emphasized equitable resource distribution, especially in disadvantaged areas, suggesting that the success of the Aspirational Block Programme could serve as a model for aspirational districts.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the programme on approximately 25 crore people in 112 districts, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of holistic development that encompasses all regions and sectors. He called upon the attending secretaries to identify 100 blocks that need improvement in their respective departments and proposed creating models for the development of the 100 most underdeveloped villages, which could then be replicated to benefit the next 1,000 villages. He said that development should reach all, to India’s 140 crore people.

In his role as a development partner for the nation, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment to working alongside officials and assured them of full support to ensure the programme’s success, emphasizing that effective resource utilisation and convergence can drive progress even without additional funds.

The ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ initiative will run from October 3 to October 9, focusing on specific development themes that all aspirational blocks will work on, including complete health, nourished families, cleanliness, agriculture, education, and prosperity. The final day, October 9, will mark a celebration of the week’s accomplishments, known as ‘Sankalp Saptaah Samavesh Samaroh’ (Sankalp Saptaah Inclusion Ceremony).

