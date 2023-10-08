Chandigarh Diary: CM Mann’s old video doing rounds on social media

Harpreet Bajwa By

Mann’s old video doing rounds on social media

After the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in an NDPS case of 2015 by Punjab Police, a video has gone viral which has been also shared by the Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. In the old video, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who was earlier AAP MP from Sangrur is allegedly accusing the then Akali government of political vendetta. Mann was talking about the same case in which Khaira has now been arrested by the AAP-led Punjab government. He was heard saying in the video — an interview with a private TV channel — that there is no mention of Kharia’s name in the FIR.

Vigilance Bureau sleuths had egg on their face

Sleuths of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau recently had to face some embarrassing moments after they nabbed a lookalike of former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Badal was booked by the Vigilance Bureau and was evading arrest since the case was registered against him. The Vigilance Bureau got a tip-off that Manpreet was spotted in Gurusar village in Muktsar district and they rushed there to nab him. After detaining the man, they checked him thoroughly and it turned out that the man they detained was Beant Singh, the sarpanch of Gurusar village.

Anurag Thakur calls INDIA bloc arrogant

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc when he came to Hamirpur, his Lok Sabha constituency. He said the members of the bloc are “full of arrogance’’. Thakur was referring to the arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. He said on the one hand, the alliance partners talked about unity, and on the other, they were trying to put each other down.“The empty vessels have started to rattle,” he said. Earlier, he had criticised the bloc, stating that Rahul Gandhi had tarnished India’s image abroad and that leaders were defaming the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion.

