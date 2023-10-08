Courts must be sensitive in cases involving women: Supreme Court

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said that courts are expected to deal with cases of cruelty against women in a more realistic manner and not allow the criminals to escape. The courts are expected to be sensitive in cases involving crimes against women, the apex court said.

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and Prashant Kumar Mishra, while dismissing the appeals filed by a man and his mother against their conviction for cruel treatment of his wife, reduced the sentence of the victim’s mother-in-law to the period already undergone.

“The role of courts in such circumstances assumes greater importance and it is expected that the courts would deal with such cases in a more realistic manner and not allow the criminals to escape on account of procedural technicalities, perfunctory investigation or insignificant lacunas in the evidence as otherwise the criminals would receive encouragement and the victims of crime would be totally discouraged by the crime going unpunished. The courts are expected to be sensitive in cases involving crime against women,” the order stated.

The judgment came on appeals filed by the two convicts challenging a March 2014 order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The high court had upheld the order of a trial court, which had convicted the husband and mother-in-law of the deceased in the case lodged in 2007.

While the husband, Balvir Singh, was convicted for offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, the mother-in-law of the deceased was held guilty of the offence under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC.

The victim married Singh in December 1997. In June 2007, her father had filed an application in a magistrate court seeking a direction to the police to lodge an FIR in connection with the death of his daughter under suspicious circumstances in May 2007. Subsequently, the woman’s husband and mother-in-law were arrested. During the trial, both said they were implicated in a false case. In its verdict, the apex court noted that the cause of death was poisoning.

