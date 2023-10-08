Declare districts drought-hit or face stir: Bommai to Karnataka govt

Express News Service By

SHIGGAON : Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday warned the state government of launching an agitation along with farmers, if it fails to declare Haveri, Shiggaon, Hanagal and Byadgi drought-hit taluks by Monday.

Taking part in a protest held at Shiggaon by farmers, he said the government is dragging its feet in declaring these areas drought-hit, though knowing that the situation in these taluks are not normal.

The BJP leader said though the revenue minister has promised to announce the same by this month-end after studying yardsticks, he had told him not to wait till the month-end as the government must consider the withering of crops for want of water as drought and make an announcement accordingly.

“The minister has responded positively and he is also optimistic that it will be announced soon. In case if it is not done, the agitation will be launched after October 9,” he cautioned.

The former CM said it Is not enough for the government to declare drought-hit taluks but it has to take up drought relief works such as arranging fodder and drinking water.

