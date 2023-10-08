Delhi: Curbs in offing as air quality slides amid dip in temperature

NEW DELHI: The perceptible coolness in Delhi, especially at night, is wrapped in the familiar deterioration in the city’s air quality around this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 20.9 degree Celsius in the national Capital, a notch below the season’s average, but the air quality was in the ‘poor’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 231 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The ambient air was as bad on Friday, forcing the Centre’s air quality panel to direct the authorities in the NCR to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants and take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants.

This action comes as part of the government’s pollution control plan known as the ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ (GRAP) which is implemented in Delhi- NCR to combat pollution during the winter season.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing GRAP, reported a “sudden decline” in the air quality parameters in the region over the last 24 hours.

NEW DELHI: The perceptible coolness in Delhi, especially at night, is wrapped in the familiar deterioration in the city’s air quality around this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 20.9 degree Celsius in the national Capital, a notch below the season’s average, but the air quality was in the ‘poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 231 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ambient air was as bad on Friday, forcing the Centre’s air quality panel to direct the authorities in the NCR to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants and take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants. This action comes as part of the government’s pollution control plan known as the ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ (GRAP) which is implemented in Delhi- NCR to combat pollution during the winter season. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing GRAP, reported a “sudden decline” in the air quality parameters in the region over the last 24 hours.