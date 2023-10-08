Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala: Three new dragonfly species found at Silent Valley; park now boasts of 103 varieties

From September 29 to October 1, a team consisting of 30 dragonfly enthusiasts and personnel from the forest department diligently conducted the survey.     

Published: 08th October 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

dragonfly

Representational image (Pexels)

PALAKKAD: During a survey aimed at identifying the total species of dragonflies and damselflies within the core and buffer zone areas of the Silent Valley National Park, three previously undiscovered species of dragonflies were uncovered.

The park’s dragonfly count has now reached a total of 103 species, thanks to the joint efforts of the Silent Valley park authorities and the Society for Odonate Studies. This comprehensive survey diligently covered all of the park’s diverse habitats. 

The core and buffer areas of Silent Valley Park were methodically divided into 12 camp sheds, facilitating efficient surveying. From September 29 to October 1, a team consisting of 30 dragonfly enthusiasts and personnel from the forest department diligently conducted the survey.     

Three new dragonfly species were identified during the survey, namely the Giant Clubtail (Peruvalan kaduva), Wayanad Bambootail (Wayanadan Mullavalan), and Malabar Bambootail (Vadakkan Mullavalan).

The Peruvalan kaduva, in particular, is rarely observed in Kerala, while the Wayanadan Mullavalan and Vadakkan Mullavalan are typically found in the Western Ghats region.

Balachandran, a seasoned dragonfly watcher, remarked that the survey took advantage of breaks in the rain within the Silent Valley.

The survey received valuable guidance from S Vinod, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park. The dedicated team of dragonfly watchers included V Balachandran, Dr Sujith V Gopalan, Ranjith Jacob Mathews, Mohammed Sheriff, and dragonfly researcher Vivek Chandran.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silent Valley National Park dragonflies damselflies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp