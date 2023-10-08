PM Modi reviews status of sops announced on Independence Day

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the work on a slew of announcements he made in his latest Red Fort speech while chairing a high-level meeting with officials of various departments.

Modi in his Independence Day speech reiterated his government’s commitment to providing affordable credit for poor and marginalised sections for housing.

He said as the poor always want to build their own houses, the government will assist them in getting relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save a lot of money.

“At this meeting, the PM reviewed the progress on the housing scheme in detail with officials,” said a source. In his speech, he also assured the government will ensure beneficiaries get solar power.

“The solar power connections to households were also reviewed. The PM sought details on the progress of this scheme from officials and directed them to meet the deadline,” the source added.

Vishwakarma Yojana, the Rs 13,000 crore scheme for providing financial support to artisans and craftsmen announced by Modi on August 15 and launched on September 17 was also reviewed and officials were asked to take it on a priority basis.

Sources said that more than two lakh applications under the Vishwakarma Yojna were received soon after it was launched.

Modi also reviewed the progress on the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which was also announced by him from the Red Fort. Citing data, Modi had said that over 10 crore women are associated in the country with Self Help Groups (SHGs) and claimed to make two crore “Lakhapati Didis” (women beneficiaries) by empowering them with essential skills that can pave the way for the setting up micro-enterprises. The scheme’s main objective is to train two crore women.

Moreover, 15,000 rural women associated with the SHGs will be provided drones for training which can help them gain skills to use in agriculture and other fields and earn money.

“During the meeting, the PM sought details on technology-driven works for training women on drone operating and emphasised teaching its use in agriculture that will give an immense boost to the rural economy,” the source said.

Modi also sought the details of the implementation of every scheme he had announced and what is to be completed.

According to a source, Modi told the officials that schemes come under the top priority of the government and should be executed. The meeting comes amid the scheduled visits of the prime minister to poll-bound states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

CENTRAL GOVT’S FLAGSHIP SCHEMES

Housing for poor: Government to assist in getting relief on interest rates and loans from banks for the construction of houses

Solar power: Solar power will be interconnected with the grid to take renewable energy across the country

Women empowerment: Over 2 crore women working with Self Help Groups(SHGs) will be provided training and skill development to start micro-enterprises

Drones: Over 15,000 drones will be provided to rural women for teaching their use in agriculture and other fields

