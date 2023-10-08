Professor rams car into 2 students at Maharani Cluster University campus

Rishita Khanna By

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the premises of Maharani Cluster University for Women on Seshadri Road opposite Freedom Park when a 52-year-old English professor ran his car into two students and one guest faculty member around 9.45 am on Saturday. The condition of one of the students is said to be critical but stable. The professor while proceeding to park his car inside the university premises is suspected to have sped up by pressing the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The two students were walking to their classes when the accident occurred. The three injured along with the driver professor — who also sustained injuries — were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital nearby.

Following the incident, all the classes were suspended and the students were sent back. However, some exams that were already scheduled were allowed to proceed. The jurisdictional High Grounds traffic police registered a case and are investigating.

The incident occurred when the professor, H Nagaraj, after signing the attendance sheet was driving towards the Arts college, located within the same premises, to park his car, said Dr K Ramachandra, the principal of Arts and Commerce college.

Ramachandra as well as Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic (North), who visited the spot, confirmed that the professor while driving the car pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, resulting in the accident. Eyewitnesses told TNSE that seconds before the car ran into the three and crashed into another car, Nagaraj was heard screaming in panic to alert others that something had gone wrong with his vehicle.

The vehicle also collided with another car, whose owner is another faculty member who had parked and left the car seconds before the incident happened.

The injured have been identified as Ashwini, 19, a resident of RT Nagar, Nandupriya, 19, who is staying at the hostel on the premises, and Jyothi, 37, the guest faculty at the music department. Ashwini is in her first-year BCom, while Nandupriya is a first-year student of BSc data science.

Ashwini has sustained multiple injuries, with her left hand and both legs fractured. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Vasanthnagar. Nandupriya and Nagaraj sustained minor injuries and are currently under treatment, said a medical officer at St Martha’s Hospital where they were rushed to.

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the premises of Maharani Cluster University for Women on Seshadri Road opposite Freedom Park when a 52-year-old English professor ran his car into two students and one guest faculty member around 9.45 am on Saturday. The condition of one of the students is said to be critical but stable. The professor while proceeding to park his car inside the university premises is suspected to have sped up by pressing the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The two students were walking to their classes when the accident occurred. The three injured along with the driver professor — who also sustained injuries — were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital nearby. Following the incident, all the classes were suspended and the students were sent back. However, some exams that were already scheduled were allowed to proceed. The jurisdictional High Grounds traffic police registered a case and are investigating. The incident occurred when the professor, H Nagaraj, after signing the attendance sheet was driving towards the Arts college, located within the same premises, to park his car, said Dr K Ramachandra, the principal of Arts and Commerce college.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ramachandra as well as Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic (North), who visited the spot, confirmed that the professor while driving the car pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, resulting in the accident. Eyewitnesses told TNSE that seconds before the car ran into the three and crashed into another car, Nagaraj was heard screaming in panic to alert others that something had gone wrong with his vehicle. The vehicle also collided with another car, whose owner is another faculty member who had parked and left the car seconds before the incident happened. The injured have been identified as Ashwini, 19, a resident of RT Nagar, Nandupriya, 19, who is staying at the hostel on the premises, and Jyothi, 37, the guest faculty at the music department. Ashwini is in her first-year BCom, while Nandupriya is a first-year student of BSc data science. Ashwini has sustained multiple injuries, with her left hand and both legs fractured. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Vasanthnagar. Nandupriya and Nagaraj sustained minor injuries and are currently under treatment, said a medical officer at St Martha’s Hospital where they were rushed to.