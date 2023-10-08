Railways considers one-time option for women loco pilots to switch jobs

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is contemplating providing a one-time option to women drivers and track maintainers to change their job category as per their choices.

According to official data, the railways has a strength of 1,350 women as loco pilots and assistant loco pilots among a total of 65,000 loco pilots.

A senior railway official said on Saturday that most women loco pilots and women track maintainers seek to change their job category due to unsafe working challenges.

Sources said the railways is finding out how many applications are pending for years in the job change category.

On October 4, the railway moved ahead with the move following a request from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen to give women track maintainers and running staff a one-time option to change their job category.

“The matter is under examination and zonal railways are requested to provide the number of female track maintainers and ALPs...and the number of requests pending as of date from female track maintainers or female running staff for change of their assigned categories,” said the Ministry of Railway.

However, many women employees have said the railways should provide more facilities to women on such jobs instead of offering a one-time option for job change to them.

Tough work space

Most women loco pilots and women track maintainers seek to change their job category due to unsafe working challenges. The railways is finding out how many such applications are pending for years.

