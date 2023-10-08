Tollywood actor Sarala Kumari missing in Sikkim post flash floods

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Yesteryear Tollywood actor Sarala Kumari is reportedly missing following flash floods in Sikkim, which have claimed over 40 lives, including army personnel.

Her daughter, Nabitha, who resides in the United States, has made an earnest appeal to the Telangana government to help locate her missing mother in the flood-ravaged northeastern state.

The actor, who lives in Hyderabad, recently went on a trip to Sikkim with her friends. She informed her daughter about the trip beforehand.

As per sources, Nabitha is anxious and worried as her mother remains untraceable, with no information available since their last conversation on October 3.

Following the flash floods in Sikkim, she attempted to contact hotels and even called the army hotline numbers but found them to be non-functional.

Sarala Kumari, who was crowned Miss Andhra Pradesh in 1983 and later entered the film industry, acted in several Telugu films.

