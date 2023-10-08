Vice President Dhankhar responds to Gehlot's objection to his frequent visits to Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: A row has erupted in Rajasthan in the wake of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot objecting to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s frequent visits to the state. Dhankhar has been in Rajasthan for two days and visited Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Jodhpur, the stronghold of Gehlot, on Saturday. This comes after his earlier visit to Sikar on Friday.

Dhankhar has slammed Gehlot arguing that the CM should be sensitive towards people occupying the constitutional posts. Those objecting to his visits to Rajasthan have neither read the Constitution nor have they helped to maintain the dignity of the constitutional offices, Dhankhar has said.

Earlier Gehlot criticised Dhankhar on why he was visiting Rajasthan so frequently at a time when state elections are around the corner.

During his Sikar visit, the Vice President addressed a large gathering and said: “I have come here, I am doing the right work, there is hardly any wrong work.”

He expressed his surprise at the objections raised about his frequent visits. “I don’t understand why you keep saying that again and again... I was a little surprised because the person who said it has neither read the Constitution, nor the law, nor kept the dignity of his post.”

Vice President Dhankhar emphasized that his visits were in line with constitutional procedures and for the welfare of the public. He clarified that visits by the Vice President are not impromptu but well-considered actions. To emphasize his point, he recited a poem.

Dhankhar belongs to the powerful Jat community which has a strong influence in about 40 of the 200 seats in Rajasthan. After becoming the Vice President, Dhankhar is frequently visiting the Jat-dominated areas of the state. Analysts believe that through his repeated visits, the BJP is trying to woo the voters of the Jat community.

