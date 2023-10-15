Buzz on major rejig in Gujarat BJP as CM Bhupendra Patel in Delhi for second time this week

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil have made two trips to Delhi this week, sparking speculation in political circles. According to sources, the meeting was called to implement big changes in the Gujarat BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election and to plan a poll strategy. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and V Ratnakar, the party’s general secretary in charge of Gujarat, among others, attended the meeting.

Sources said that Patel and PM Modi held a meeting on Friday to discuss the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat event and some other major projects. Amit Shah was also present in this discussion, after which the PM called Gujarat BJP president C R Patil.

After meeting with the PM, Patil met BJP national president JP Nadda. According to sources, during the meeting of Gujarat leaders, discussions were also held for a major overhaul in the organisation of the Gujarat BJP before the Lok Sabha election. There were discussions about the appointment of two vacant general secretary positions in Gujarat, as well as inducting new faces in crucial positions for the Lok Sabha campaign.

Delhi High Command will make changes in the Gujarat BJP with the consent of both the state president and Chief Minister. There is also talk that Patil has recommended some names for the posts of two general secretaries.

Gujarat BJP organisation general secretary Ratnakar is still in Delhi, according to sources. He has been in

Delhi for the previous four days and has visited top BJP leaders, and changes in the BJP organization will

be revealed after his return to Gujarat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil have made two trips to Delhi this week, sparking speculation in political circles. According to sources, the meeting was called to implement big changes in the Gujarat BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election and to plan a poll strategy. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and V Ratnakar, the party’s general secretary in charge of Gujarat, among others, attended the meeting. Sources said that Patel and PM Modi held a meeting on Friday to discuss the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat event and some other major projects. Amit Shah was also present in this discussion, after which the PM called Gujarat BJP president C R Patil. After meeting with the PM, Patil met BJP national president JP Nadda. According to sources, during the meeting of Gujarat leaders, discussions were also held for a major overhaul in the organisation of the Gujarat BJP before the Lok Sabha election. There were discussions about the appointment of two vacant general secretary positions in Gujarat, as well as inducting new faces in crucial positions for the Lok Sabha campaign.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi High Command will make changes in the Gujarat BJP with the consent of both the state president and Chief Minister. There is also talk that Patil has recommended some names for the posts of two general secretaries. Gujarat BJP organisation general secretary Ratnakar is still in Delhi, according to sources. He has been in Delhi for the previous four days and has visited top BJP leaders, and changes in the BJP organization will be revealed after his return to Gujarat. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp