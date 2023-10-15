Chances of polls to 102 Uttarakhand local bodies bleak

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, elections will not be held after the completion of the term of local bodies. Elections to 102 civic bodies in the state, which were scheduled to be held in November, have now become difficult. Pre-election preparations are still incomplete. “The government will hand over the bodies to the administrators after their term ends on December 2,” the sources said.

Political analysts believe that the local body ‘election results’ are likely to have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections, so the government is in no mood to take this ‘risk’ at the moment. However, of the nine municipal corporations in the state, except Haridwar and Kotdwar, where the Congress has mayors, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Haldwani, Kashipur, Rudrapur mayoral seats are held by the BJP.

The BJP has a majority in 39 municipalities, but despite this, the BJP's high command is avoiding taking any kind of risk, so that their results will not have a direct impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, elections will not be held after the completion of the term of local bodies. Elections to 102 civic bodies in the state, which were scheduled to be held in November, have now become difficult. Pre-election preparations are still incomplete. “The government will hand over the bodies to the administrators after their term ends on December 2,” the sources said. Political analysts believe that the local body ‘election results’ are likely to have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections, so the government is in no mood to take this ‘risk’ at the moment. However, of the nine municipal corporations in the state, except Haridwar and Kotdwar, where the Congress has mayors, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Haldwani, Kashipur, Rudrapur mayoral seats are held by the BJP. The BJP has a majority in 39 municipalities, but despite this, the BJP's high command is avoiding taking any kind of risk, so that their results will not have a direct impact on the Lok Sabha elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp