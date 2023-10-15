Home The Sunday Standard

Chances of polls to 102 Uttarakhand local bodies bleak

The BJP has a majority in 39 municipalities, but despite this, the BJP high command is avoiding taking any kind of risk, that their results will not have a direct impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 15th October 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

politics, election

Image used for representational purpose.

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, elections will not be held after the completion of the term of local bodies. Elections to 102 civic bodies in the state, which were scheduled to be held in November, have now become difficult. Pre-election preparations are still incomplete. “The government will hand over the bodies to the administrators after their term ends on December 2,” the sources said.

Political analysts believe that the local body ‘election results’ are likely to have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections, so the government is in no mood to take this ‘risk’ at the moment. However, of the nine municipal corporations in the state, except Haridwar and Kotdwar, where the Congress has mayors, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Haldwani, Kashipur, Rudrapur mayoral seats are held by the BJP.  

The BJP has a majority in 39 municipalities, but despite this, the BJP's high command is avoiding taking any kind of risk, so that their results will not have a direct impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp