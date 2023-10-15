Home The Sunday Standard

Graft charges cast shadow on Mysuru Dasara   

Published: 15th October 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 11:01 AM

Mysore Dasara

Mysuru city is illuminated for the inauguration of the world famous Mysuru Dasara festival on Sunday /Express Photo Udayshankar S

MYSURU: Amid hectic preparations ahead of the inauguration of the world-famous Dasara festivities by Nadabhrama Hamsaleka, reports of alleged commission demand from Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath have put the district administration on the spot.

It is further alleged that officials from the Dasara Organising Committee had approached Taranath through an agent assuring him to pay 3 lakh more that could be withdrawn and paid to them once the amount is transferred through RTGS from the Dasara Cultural Sub Committee. 

This drew strong criticism from the opposition BJP which accused the government of demanding commission from artists performing in the Dasara festival. Former minister Dr K Sudhakar took the opportunity to deride the state government and said the Congress commission has not even spared a 91-year-old renowned artiste.

As the opposition parties took to social media, District Minister H C Mahadevappa tried to damage control by directing Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra to a probe.

