Hundreds of UDF workers to lay siege to secretariat 

The Opposition’s protest is against the alleged corruption and nepotism by the LDF government. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the protest. 

Published: 15th October 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 50,000 UDF activists will lay siege to the secretariat on Wednesday as part of the protest ‘From Ration Shop to Secretariat’. 

The demands include the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, steps to curb inflation and an explanation for neglect shown towards farmers. 

The protest will also revolve around the AI camera row, K-FON, CMRL pay-off case, the controversy surrounding the cooperative sector, law and order issues and bad governance Congress state president K Sudhakaran, UDF convenor M M Hassan, former leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala and UDF leaders P K Kunhalikutty, Dr M K Muneer, P J Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, C P John, G Devarajan, Mani C Kappan, and A N Rajan Babu and other leaders will attend the protest. 

