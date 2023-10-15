Job aspirant in Telangana ends life, family blames delay in PSC exams

U Mahesh By

WARANGAL: Poignant scenes were witnessed when the body of Marri Pravalika, who ended her life by hanging in her hostel room in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday, reached her native village of Bikkajipally in Duggondi mandal in Warangal district on Saturday morning. Her death killed the dreams of her family to her achieving a good position in life.

The residents of the village reached the victim’s house when the word spread like wildfire that her body had arrived. They were overcome by emotion when they saw her lifeless body brought after a post-mortem examination at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad in the wee hours. Her friends and students who came out in big numbers raised anti-government slogans, blaming it for her death Heavy security was deployed at the victim’s residence in the village. The police did not allow leaders of any opposition party or student unions into the village.

Her family wanted to see her in the government service and encouraged her to appear for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examinations.

Marri Vijaya, the mother of Pravalika, who pulled herself together after remaining in shock, said that her daughter called her on Friday evening and spoke to her normally. “I asked her to come home for Bathukamma beginning on Saturday. I didn’t expect my daughter would come home as a lifeless body on the first day of the festival,” said an inconsolable Vijaya.

Marri Pranay, brother of Pravalika, alleged that the State government was incapable of holding the examinations and filling the government vacancies.

“My sister appeared twice for Groups I and II exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. We asked her how she did in the examinations. She was hopeful of landing a job. As the examinations were rescheduled and postponed, she went into depression and took an extreme step. The news of her death by suicide was conveyed to us by her roommate,” he said.

