Justice hurried is justice buried, says Maha Speaker on disqualification row

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: A day after the Supreme Court rapped over the delay in deciding Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification petitions, Maharashtra state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday said the legislature, executive and judiciary are the three pillars of the democracy and each one has to respect each other and not supersede over any other right. He said he will respect the Supreme Court’s order but at the same time, he will also ensure the sovereignty of the legislator is maintained.

Narvekar said he believes in democracy and procedure and rights of all wings of the Constitution. He, therefore, is not in a hurry to give the judgment over Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification petitions. He said justice hurried is justice buried. As per natural justice, each side and MLAs should get adequate time to present their face during the disqualification hearing.

“I have got the copy from the Supreme Court and am seeking the legal opinion over it. Besides, nowhere in the order of the apex court, it has mentioned that the disqualification petitions should be disposed of within two months. Whatever is written in the order that will be followed. I do respect the judiciary,” he clarified.

He said that he will not comment on what the Opposition is saying over his conduct as speaker of the state assembly. “We are here to follow and abide by the rules laid down by the constitutions. The legislator, executive and judiciary have an equal importance in democracy and no one should override each other. The balance should be maintained while passing any judgment or order. We have to respect each other,” he said.

