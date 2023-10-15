Karnataka farmer unions demand special assembly session over Cauvery issue

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Farmers association leaders, who are protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday and appealed to him to direct the state government to convene a special session of the state legislature to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Farmers leader Kuruburu Shantakumar said they explained the injustice done to people of the state in the Cauvery issue to the governor.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, farmer leaders Kuruburu Shantakumar, Gurudev Narayan Kumar and others said due to rain deficit over 300 farmers have committed suicide, and many are migrating from villages in the last 45 days. Karnataka Jalarakshana Samiti has been protesting for 45 days to protect the farmers’ interests, they stated.

Accusing the state government of failing to protect the interests of farmers in the state, the Tamil Nadu government convened a special session. It even passed a resolution accusing Karnataka of not releasing water. However, the farmers said no such measures are being taken in Karnataka.

They appealed to the governor to direct the state government to urgently convene the session to discuss concerns over drinking water for Bengaluru and to pass a resolution that water will not be released to Tamil Nadu.

They also urged the governor to seek details from the Centre about the information they provide regarding crop patterns and other subjects and ensure that the government works transparently.



