Raipur diary: Filmmaking workshop organised for locals

Filmmaking workshop organised for locals

A workshop was recently organised to teach the skills of filmmaking, and creative storytelling besides awareness about the environment and sustainable development. As many as 77 people from the state -- both from urban and rural areas including the far-flung Maoist-affected Bastar region -- and adjoining regions participated in the workshop at the Amity University in Raipur in collaboration with the US Consulate General Mumbai. The workshop had five technical sessions with experts sharing knowledge on cinema and how to be the change in society.

All eyes on Congress’ much-awaited first list

If a hint given by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is to be believed, the much-awaited first list of Congress in Chhattisgarh will be announced on Sunday. The party insiders familiar with the development said that for the 20 seats to be covered in the first phase of polling, the consensus was yet to be reached. Around 40 names are likely to be declared in the first list. According to sources, the party has cautiously finalised the names keeping the winnability the sole criteria but equally remaining watchful of any possible resentment between the sitting MLAs and others.

Polling booths will be easily accessible

The Bastar zone with 12 assembly seats during the upcoming elections on November 7 will have 126 new polling centres for locals to exercise their franchise under adequate security. The EC has been apprised by the Bastar administration about the presence of security base camps closer to these new polling booths. In the strife-torn south Chhattisgarh, several polling centres in the past were shifted from remote interior areas to safer locations. This resulted in low voter turnout. With easy accessibility of the booths, the representative democracy will be further strengthened as the polls can give the people a stronger voice.

