Home The Sunday Standard

Raipur diary: Filmmaking workshop organised for locals

The workshop had five technical sessions with experts sharing knowledge on cinema and how to be the change in society.

Published: 15th October 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 77 people from Chhattisgarh participated in the workshop at the Amity University in Raipur in collaboration with the US Consulate General Mumbai. (Photo | Express)

Filmmaking workshop organised for locals

A workshop was recently organised to teach the skills of filmmaking, and creative storytelling besides awareness about the environment and sustainable development. As many as 77 people from the state -- both from urban and rural areas including the far-flung Maoist-affected Bastar region -- and adjoining regions participated in the workshop at the Amity University in Raipur in collaboration with the US Consulate General Mumbai. The workshop had five technical sessions with experts sharing knowledge on cinema and how to be the change in society.

All eyes on Congress’ much-awaited first list

If a hint given by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is to be believed, the much-awaited first list of Congress in Chhattisgarh will be announced on Sunday. The party insiders familiar with the development said that for the 20 seats to be covered in the first phase of polling, the consensus was yet to be reached. Around 40 names are likely to be declared in the first list. According to sources, the party has cautiously finalised the names keeping the winnability the sole criteria but equally remaining watchful of any possible resentment between the sitting MLAs and others.

Polling booths will be easily accessible

The Bastar zone with 12 assembly seats during the upcoming elections on November 7 will have 126 new polling centres for locals to exercise their franchise under adequate security. The EC has been apprised by the Bastar administration about the presence of security base camps closer to these new polling booths. In the strife-torn south Chhattisgarh, several polling centres in the past were shifted from remote interior areas to safer locations. This resulted in low voter turnout. With easy accessibility of the booths, the representative democracy will be further strengthened as the polls can give the people a stronger voice.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressRAIPURBhupesh Baghel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp