State poll dynamics won’t be a spoiler in 2024: INDIA

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, a consensus on seat-sharing may pose a real test for the constituents of the INDIA bloc, which is formed to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Though alliance partners of the INDIA bloc such as AAP and Samajwadi Party are pitted against Congress in some poll-bound states, its leaders maintain that state elections anchor on local dynamics and that hick-ups at the state level wouldn’t be a hurdle at the national level. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP released its third list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, making it a total of 33 candidates in the 90-member assembly.

Besides the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, AAP has also fielded candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. While in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Congress is looking to retain power, the grand old party is hoping to snatch power from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has announced candidates in at least seven seats in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress has a strong presence.

After the first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc on September 13, the parties had said that they would begin seat-sharing talks for the states at the earliest. Contesting claims that alliance parties lack unity in seat-sharing, SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told this newspaper that the INDIA alliance’s main focus is the national election.

“State elections often anchor on local dynamics. If we were to have a seat adjustment, that would have been good. But we don’t see that as a hurdle. The INDIA bloc aims to field a common candidate against the NDA in selected seats for the 2024 elections,” said Tiwari. Though he was not involved in seat-sharing talks, Tiwari hinted at talks between Congress and SP top leadership in MP on seat arrangements.“Being a dominant player in MP, the onus is on the Congress to discuss with every member of the INDIA alliance that may have political support and candidates in MP,” he said.

Speaking to this paper, INDIA bloc coordination committee member and CPI leader D Raja said in Telangana, that Left parties are in talks with the Congress and a deal will be sealed soon. The primary aim of the parties is to strive towards preventing the BJP from taking advantage of the division of votes, he said.

AAP fields candidates

Besides the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, AAP also fielded candidates in MP and Rajasthan. Congress is looking to retain power, the grand old party is hoping to snatch power from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led

BJP government in MP

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, a consensus on seat-sharing may pose a real test for the constituents of the INDIA bloc, which is formed to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 parliamentary polls. Though alliance partners of the INDIA bloc such as AAP and Samajwadi Party are pitted against Congress in some poll-bound states, its leaders maintain that state elections anchor on local dynamics and that hick-ups at the state level wouldn’t be a hurdle at the national level. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP released its third list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, making it a total of 33 candidates in the 90-member assembly. Besides the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, AAP has also fielded candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. While in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Congress is looking to retain power, the grand old party is hoping to snatch power from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has announced candidates in at least seven seats in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress has a strong presence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc on September 13, the parties had said that they would begin seat-sharing talks for the states at the earliest. Contesting claims that alliance parties lack unity in seat-sharing, SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told this newspaper that the INDIA alliance’s main focus is the national election. “State elections often anchor on local dynamics. If we were to have a seat adjustment, that would have been good. But we don’t see that as a hurdle. The INDIA bloc aims to field a common candidate against the NDA in selected seats for the 2024 elections,” said Tiwari. Though he was not involved in seat-sharing talks, Tiwari hinted at talks between Congress and SP top leadership in MP on seat arrangements.“Being a dominant player in MP, the onus is on the Congress to discuss with every member of the INDIA alliance that may have political support and candidates in MP,” he said. Speaking to this paper, INDIA bloc coordination committee member and CPI leader D Raja said in Telangana, that Left parties are in talks with the Congress and a deal will be sealed soon. The primary aim of the parties is to strive towards preventing the BJP from taking advantage of the division of votes, he said. AAP fields candidates Besides the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, AAP also fielded candidates in MP and Rajasthan. Congress is looking to retain power, the grand old party is hoping to snatch power from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in MP Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp