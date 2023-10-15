Home The Sunday Standard

Straight from Modi, India serious about hosting 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will bid for the 2036 Olympic Games and would leave no stone unturned to host a successful Games.

IOC president Thomas Bach greeting PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: There were multiple indications earlier about India’s inclination to enter the race to host the Olympic Games in 2036. But it was officially pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Opening Ceremony of the 141st IOC Session at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said that India will bid for the 2036 Olympic Games and would leave no stone unturned to host a successful Games. He said because of the rapidly rising economy and well-developed infrastructure, the country is now ready to host big global events.

“The world has seen this during the G20 summit,” he said. “We have organised events over 60 cities and towns. From logistics to everything else, this was the reflection on India’s organisational capacity.” He also cited examples of hosting international events like the Chess Olympiad, U-17 women’s World Cup, women’s boxing world championships, and shooting World Cup successfully.

Given the ability to host big events, he said he wanted to share the feelings of 140 crore Indians with the IOC delegates, “that India would want to host the Olympics on its own soil.” He went on to say that, “India will not leave any stone unturned to host the 2036 Olympic Games. With your (IOC) support we would successfully bid the Olympics.”“This is the dream of 140 crore Indians. We would want to fulfill this dream with the support of you (IOC),” he said.

