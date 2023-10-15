Home The Sunday Standard

To settle claims, road ministry to take up Vivad se Vishwas 2.0 on campaign mode

The secretary for the ministry, Anurag Jain, said that Vivad se Vishwas II scheme had been formulated to clear the backlog of old litigations.

Published: 15th October 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: At a recent high-level meeting held by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) it was decided that the implementation of the Vivad Se Vishwas-II scheme will be taken up in a campaign mode, with a target to settle all eligible claims.

The NHBF was requested to ensure that all contractors file their claims by October 25, said the ministry on Saturday.

The Vivad se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes) Scheme of the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance contains detailed procedures or modalities to arrive at the settlement amount that shall be offered to the contractors and where the claim amount is Rs 500 crore or less. The procuring entities have to accept the claim if the claim is in compliance with the guidelines.

In case the claim is more than 500 crore, then the decision of not accepting the request for settlement from the contractor should be made after recording the reasons with the approval of the competent authority. The claims are to be submitted by October 31 through the GeM portal.

The secretary for the ministry, Anurag Jain, said that the Vivad se Vishwas II scheme had been formulated to clear the backlog of old litigations. He said that the scheme would help in freeing up locked working capital and stimulate fresh investments.

The extant guideline is applicable to disputes of all such cases where the award has been passed by the court or tribunal is for monetary value only and the award of the arbitration is issued up to January 1 or the court award is passed up to April 30.

MODALITIES
Vivad se Vishwas II (Contra-ctual Disputes) scheme has detailed modalities to arrive at the settlement amount to be offered to contractors and where the claim amount is 500 crore or less. 

