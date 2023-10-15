Will continue diplomacy for global peace: P20 summit

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: All countries and all Parliaments are sovereign and their internal issues should not be discussed by others, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday, the last day of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P-20), a part of the G20 Summit, held in the national capital.

In today’s inter-connected world, no one can view any particular issue in isolation, Birla said in his concluding speech of the two-day summit, which saw the participation of Speakers from various developing and developed countries.

Birla read out the joint statement released, whose Paragraph 27 said, “We will continue parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony while supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes”.

Underlining the various resolutions moved, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the valuable views and inputs on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure will further strengthen the G20 process for human-centred development.

Touching upon the defined role of Parliamentarians, Birla said that as public representatives, the Members of Parliament (MPs) are in a special position to formulate the necessary policies and laws to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and needs of the masses. “Their role is to complement the efforts of the government and ensure good governance for public welfare”, he asserted. He handed over India’s P20 presidency to the Presidency to Parliament of Brazil.

On the sideline of P20, Birla also met the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco. He said that India’s continued participation in the diverse activities of the IPU and its committees reflects a commitment to furthering the purpose of the IPU.

Birla held bilateral talks with Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. He said that India and Russia have long-standing deep relations in diverse fields like military, agriculture, energy, and science and technology.

He held also bilateral discussions with the Vice President of the European Parliament Nicola Beer, Turkey’s counterpart Kurtulmus, Singapore Speaker Seah Kian Peng, Netherlands’s Jan Anthonie Bruijn, South Africa Senate president Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula on the sidelines of the P20 Summit.

He held a bilateral meeting with Mexico's counterpart Castillo and talked about the recent ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Bill (Women’s Reservation Bill).

The P20 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Addressing the inaugural session, Modi said terrorism anywhere in the world and in any form is against humanity and it is time for peace and brotherhood and to move forward while walking together, Modi said.

He said that conflicts and confrontations in any part of the world impact everyone and do not benefit anyone, as he called for the world to move forward with a human-centric approach. His remarks came against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

