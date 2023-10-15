Winnability: BJP may add more MPs, ministers to fray in poll-bound states

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The BJP has frontloaded the winnability factor in its scheme of things for the assembly elections due next month ahead of the parliamentary polls next year. More than 18 party MPs, including 4 Union ministers, are being fielded for the election-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The changed strategy is aimed at two fronts: create space for new faces for the LS elections and then ensure victory on “weak” seats by fielding influential MPs and ministers.

“It is a well-crafted strategy. With a reservoir of experience, these MPs and Union ministers have a strong grip over the Assembly constituencies chosen for them,” said a senior party leader. “The party may field more MPs and Union ministers for assembly elections.”

The broader perspective being projected at the moment is that if these MPs lose their seats in assembly elections, they could be asked to mentor the new faces in the party without going into the LS elections.

“If they don’t win the assembly seats, on what basis could their winnability be considered for the LS elections? In a way, it is also a test for them”, remarked a party leader.

The BJP wants to ensure at least 17% of nominations to young and qualified faces for the LS elections and 33% of seats reserved for women.

“Fielding MPs for assembly elections is not new for BJP; it has taken place at selective levels. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath was also fielded in assembly elections when he was MP from Gorakhpur in 2017. Those who would win would certainly help in creating space for new faces for the LS polls. Those who are unable to win would automatically be dropped in the parliamentary polls,” said a senior party functionary.

The party has so far fielded four Union ministers -- Narendra Singh Tomar, Pralhad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste in MP and Renuka Singh in Rajasthan.

However, sources said at least half a dozen MPs may also be fielded in assembly elections.

The names of two Union ministers – Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arjun Meghawal -- are doing rounds as probable candidates for assembly elections.

Meanwhile, party sources also hinted that over a dozen MPs, who have crossed the age of 60-65 years from UP and Bihar are also likely to be dropped to accommodate fresh faces who have made their presence felt in their respective constituencies and are suited to the local “social engineering.”

Strategy for LS polls

The broader perspective being projected is that if these MPs lose their seats in assembly elections, they could be asked to mentor the new faces in the party without going into the LS elections. “If they don’t win, on what basis could their winnability be considered for the LS polls?” asked a senior BJP leader.

